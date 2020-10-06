Man tricks women police constables, flees with their belongings, held

The Mumbai Central GRP has arrested a 38-year-man for allegedly stealing bags of women police constables at Dadar railway station on Monday. The accused identified as Jay Salve approached the police help desk and pretended that there was a chaos on the upper floor and asked them intervene only to decamp with their belonging once they left.

According to the police, women police constable of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) named Komal Katole, 25 and Divya Chidaliya were stationed at Dadar Western Railway station on Monday. At around 2.30 pm when Chidaliya had gone to the washroom, an unknown person approached the police help desk and said that a chaos had taken place at the booking counter on the bridge, he urged them to rush there immediately. Katole called her colleague to come to the help desk while she rushed to check what went wrong at the booking counter.

Meanwhile, Salve who tricked the woman constable seized the opportunity and escaped with their bags containing property worth Rs 12,000. Katole who did not found any chaos at the booking counter realised her mistake when she returned at the desk and did not find their bags at the help desk.

Soon after the incident, the Governament Railway Police (GRP) at the railway station and MSF personnel along with the Railway Protection Force men launched a man hunt for the accuser. Fortunately they found him loitering in the railway station's vicinity on CCTV camera and arrested him from the station premises.

"The accused was later arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of theft (379) he was produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him to police custody for two days," said Shailendra Dhivar senior inspector of Mumbai Central GRP.