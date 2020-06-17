Man run over by suburban train in Thane

Thane: A 34-year-old man was run over by a suburban train between in Thane and Kalwa railway stations in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the railway police said.

After nearly three months, the Railways resumed suburban services in Mumbai on Monday for ferrying essential staff.

Rizwan Shaikh, a fishmonger, had just stepped out his house close to the railway track near Parsik tunnel, when a passing local train knocked him down, senior inspector Smitha Dhakane of Thane railway police said.

The deceased's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to his family, she said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, she added.