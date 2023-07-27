Mumbai: Man Pays ₹2.5 lakh For Forged Documents To Obtain Visa To Canada; Apprehended By Sahar Police

Representative Image | FPJ

The Sahar police have arrested Janish Subhash Patel for attempting to travel to Canada with his family using forged documents. The action followed after Patel was unable to answer basic geography questions during an immigration check, leading to an investigation. The accused confessed to paying ₹2.5 lakh for the fake certificates, which he used to obtain a permanent visa for Canada. A search has been launched for the individuals who helped Patel obtain the fake certificates.

Read Also New France Visa Policy For Indian Students Is Not What You Think It Is

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)