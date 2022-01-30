e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Man killed while crossing road, driver of unidentified vehicle absconds Nagpur

PTI
A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Nagpur-Bhandara road in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Ashish Kale was crossing the road when the incident took place, a Pardi police station official said, adding that the driver of the offending vehicle fled without offering medical help to the victim.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, he added.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
