Man held with duplicate masks worth Rs 21 lakh

The city crime branch has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly selling duplicate masks on Tuesday. Over 10,000 N95 masks and another 6800 V-410 V masks worth Rs 21 lakh were recovered from the accused Safdar Momin.
According to the crime branch, the masks were of a substandard quality and were to be sold in the market in the name of a branded company.
Momin who owns a godown in Bhiwandi area is likely to have brought the duplicate masks from Delhi, said an officer.
The Mumbai crime branch seized around 32.58 lakh masks worth ₹17.30 crore from different parts of the city.
