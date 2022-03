Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Churchgate MUMBAI arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly snatching a woman commuter’s phone a few days ago.

The incident took place when the 24-year-old woman was talking on the phone while waiting for her train. The accused, Bhaiyya Patil, was nabbed by on-duty GRP constable; he was later taken to police station where he was booked for robbery.

Patil, a resident of Dhule, came to the city in search of a job, the police said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:18 AM IST