Man held for robbing mother’s gold ornaments in Mulund

The Mulund Police arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly robbing his mother of her gold ornament. The accused identified as Hitendra Rathod allegedly robbed the jewellery and later told his mother to file a police complaint to avoid suspicion. However, police arrested Hitendra after realising something was amiss and found that he was behind the act.

Last week, Hitendra's 70-year-old mother approached the Mulund Police and claimed that two men fled with her gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh after hypnotising her. Police initially did not suspect the woman and took her to the spot to look for clues. Police started suspecting the complainant after finding discrepancies in her statement. They checked the CCTV footage of the area and could not find anything to corroborate her claims. The police then took her in confidence after which she narrated the real story.

According to the police, last month his mother refused to give him money saying she had already given him everything and nothing left with her anymore. Hitendra then allegedly snatched her 25 gram gold ornament and left. However, later he realised that his other two brothers would create issues after realising about the gold chain. He then told his mother to lodge a complaint with police saying she was looted by two men on the road.

Hitendra lives in Thakurli near Kalyan while his mother and two younger brothers along with their family live in Sarvodaya Nagar, Mulund. Hitendra used to come to meet his mother often and as per her complaint he has allegedly taken money on several occasions from his mother for his expenditure, said police.