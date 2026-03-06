Man Held For Black Marketing T20 Semi-Final Tickets At Wankhede; Selling ₹1,000 Tickets For ₹25,000 | FPJ

Mumbai: The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a man for allegedly black marketing tickets during the India–England T20 World Cup semi-final held at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Accused Sells Tickets at Inflated Prices

The accused has been identified as Zaheer Kamaluddin Bamne (51), who was allegedly selling tickets with a face value of ₹1,000 for as much as ₹25,000 in the black market. The action was taken following a complaint lodged by Jayesh Ramesh Iyer, a resident of Dongri.

Complaint Triggers Investigation

According to police, Iyer was looking for tickets to watch the match with his friends when he came to know that Bamne was selling tickets at highly inflated prices. When Iyer contacted the accused, Bamne allegedly informed him that ticket prices were changing daily and would exceed ICC rates.

Audio Evidence Leads to Trap

During their conversation on March 4, the accused demanded ₹25,000 for a single ticket and asked Iyer to come to Dockyard Road to make the payment. Growing suspicious, Iyer recorded the conversation and submitted the audio clip to Crime Branch Inspector Arun Thorat.

Police Nab Accused in Sting Operation

Acting on the information, the Anti-Extortion Cell laid a trap. Iyer was provided with dummy currency notes with genuine ₹500 notes on top and bottom. Bamne arrived near Gani Building, Dockyard Road, to collect the money and deliver 10 tickets, where plainclothes officers apprehended him immediately.

Evidence Seized from Accused

Police seized 10 original tickets of different Wankhede Stadium pavilions and a mobile phone from Bamne. During interrogation, he admitted selling eight tickets in the black market. Investigators are now probing how he obtained the tickets and whether a larger racket exists.

Case Registered Under Multiple Laws

A case has been registered against Bamne under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Maharashtra Police Act, and Maharashtra Entertainment Duty Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

Property Cell Takes Over Investigation

The Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch confirmed the arrest. The incident occurred between 10:00 pm and 11:45 pm on March 4 near Gani Building, Dockyard Road (East). Seized items included 10 tickets, a Vivo phone, two genuine ₹500 notes, and bundles of fake currency used in the trap.

Investigation Probes Larger Network

Following his detention, Bamne was served a notice under Section 35(3) of BNS. Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Jadhav is handling the probe, which is examining whether the accused is part of a larger illegal ticket-selling network.

