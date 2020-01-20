Man held for bid to kill mother of woman he stalked

Ulhasnagar: A 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Ulhasnagar was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a 52- year-old mother of a woman whom he had been stalking.

Central police said the accused has been identified as Naresh alias Sonu Anil Gangawane (28).

The victim Meena Tayde (52), a ragpicker, lived with her 30-year-old daughter, and her two children in Powai Chowk in Ulhasnagar. Her daughter also a ragpicker and had been separated from her husband ten years ago.

The accused was allegedly stalking Tayde's daughter since last six months but the latter had been spurning his advances. He also used to abuse the two women.

Ishwar Kokare, assistant police inspector Central police station said, "On Sunday afternoon, under the influences of alcohol, the accused went to Tayde's home and attacked her with a sword. Tayde suffered severe injuries on hands. Locals took her Central hospital in Ulhasnagar where she was undergoing treatment".

A case was registered against him under 307,504,506 of Indian Penal Code and various section of the Arms Act.