Man gets bail in rape-cheating case

Mumbai

A sessions court recently granted bail to a 38-year-old in a rape and cheating case stating that prima-facie there were consensual relations between the man and the 23-year-old complainant.

The woman had complained that they were in love, he had sexual relations with her by promising marriage. However, later she came to know that he was already married. Thereafter, he started ignoring her.

Additional Sessions Judge Bharti Kale said that on perusal of papers it does not prima-facie appear that she was not aware about his previous marriage. The court stated that the informant had been to the hotel with the man where they had sexual relations. It is also reflected from the papers, Judge Kale said that he had asked for her hand in marriage from her mother and his mother was also aware of their intending to get married. “Therefore, prima-facie it appears there were consensual relations,” the court said.

The man’s advocate also showed the court documents which showed the woman had made maintenance payments to the applicant’s wife under domestic violence proceedings the latter had filed against him. “Therefore considering the said fact and also that the informant had stayed at the house of the applicant with his mother for 45 days, prima facie supports the contention of the applicant that she was aware of the marital status of the applicant,” the court said.

The man’s advocate had told the court that there had arisen some trust issues between the duo due to which the woman had made the complaint.