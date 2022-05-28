Man found dead in building lift duct two days after going missing

Thane: A man in his sixties was found dead on Friday evening in the lift duct of his building in Thane city in Maharashtra after going missing after a marriage event late on Wednesday, a civic official said.
Narayan Dhondu Belose lived on the third floor of the seven-storey building, located in Chandanwadi area and the body was retrieved a little after 7 pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.
The official said Belose had gone missing after attending a wedding function on Wednesday night, and his kin had filed a missing complaint with Naupada police station the next day.
