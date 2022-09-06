Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Virar | Photo: Representative Image

A middle-aged man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming train in Virar on Monday night. The deceased was a resident of Virar East, and the probable reason for the suicide is under investigation, informed Virar Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the GRP, the incident occurred around 11.15 pm when a man in his thirties walked up to platform number one of Virar railway station, and as soon as he saw an incoming local train, he jumped in front of it. The entire incident shocked the other passengers at the railway station, who then informed the GRP.

According to the police, the victim was 34 years old and was a resident of Kargil Nagar, Virar East. The body was taken by the GRP and sent for identification. The entire incident was viewed by the GRP over the CCTV footage of the railway station. The motive behind the suicide is still unclear.

"We have identified the body and the relatives of the deceased have also been informed. The real reason behind this drastic step taken by the man is still under investigation, we are speaking to the family members and friends of the deceased to confirm the reason," said senior police inspector, Sachin Ingavale, of Vasai GRP.