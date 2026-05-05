Man Climbs Onto Roof Of Mumbai AC Local Train In Kalyan Causing Delays; Video Goes Viral | Jilha.Varta

Mumbai: A video has surfaced from Kalyan railway station showing a young man atop an AC local train operating between Vitthalwadi and Kalyan, causing a delay of approximately 30 to 45 minutes in train services.

According to information shared by the Instagram page Jilha.Varta, the incident occurred at around 2.03 pm when the young man was allegedly spotted on top of an AC local train at Vitthalwadi railway station. Police personnel at the station attempted to persuade him to come down, but he refused, following which the train proceeded towards Kalyan station.

At Kalyan station, a team of two to three porters along with railway staff intervened. Visuals from the scene show the man running on top of the AC local train in an apparent attempt to evade authorities. Railway staff and porters are seen chasing him on the train before eventually bringing him down. As per information from Mumbai R News, the man is said to be mentally ill.

He was taken into custody by the Railway Police at around 2.50 pm. The entire episode led to a significant inconvenience for commuters, as train services were delayed by nearly 30 to 45 minutes.

Train Services Hit After 'Drunk' Man Climbs Electric Pole Near Mumbai's Kalyan Station

This comes in a month an a half after an allegedly drunk man climbed an overhead electric (OHE) pole near Central Railway's Kalyan Railway Station.

The incident occurred around 2:02 pm on March 22nd. Visuals showed the man sitting atop an overhead electric pole, which supplies power to platforms 1, 1A and 2. As a safety precaution, authorities immediately shut down the down lines between Thakurli and Ambivli. The disruption affected two mail/express trains and three local services, causing inconvenience to commuters.

An update was also shared by the DRM Central Railway saying that the OHE power supply was switched off from 2:04 pm to 3:16 pm and was restored at 3:16 pm. Due to the power shutdown, down slow suburban train services were delayed in the Kalyan–Diva section.

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