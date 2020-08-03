Mumbai Crime: Man booked for stabbing friend over trival issue

Juhu Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend, Ganesh Babu Devendra, 24, over a trivial issue in Nehru Nagar on Saturday night. The arrested accused, Shiva Rama Keshava Devendra alias Shiva, stabbed Ganesh in the stomach with a sharp weapon after a verbal altercation between the duo.

Police booked Shiva under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

According to the police, Shiva and Ganesh, both residents of Nehru Nagar area, worked in a garment factory. The duo were in Kandivali on Saturday evening, when the duo got in a fight, which escalated and continued all the way from Kandivali to Juhu. When the duo reached Nehru Nagar, Shiva held a grudge over Ganesh and hurled abuses, following which he stabbed his friend with a sharp weapon.

Soon after the incident, Shiva escaped and fled the spot. The locals, who spotted Ganesh bleeding, rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Juhu Police was informed about the incident and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was recorded. Meanwhile, Shiva was held from Milan Subway and arrested.