Man booked for spreading Covid-19 rumours in Bhayandar

Think twice before uploading or forwarding unverified and fake sensitive messages on social media platforms or you could land in serious trouble. Sleuths of the Navghar police in Bhayandar have registered a FIR against a youth for fake and objectionable post about human organ trafficking and spreading rumours about Covid-19 tests which could lead to panic amongst citizens, besides tarnishing the efforts of the civic administration and other government departments which are working hard to contain the deadly pandemic.

However, no arrests have been made so far and the police said that they have slapped a notice on the rumour monger. The action followed after health officer-Sanjeev Kumar Gaikwad spotted the objectionable content on Whatsapp and registered an offence against the accused.

A case under the relevant section of the IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act and the stringent Maharashtra Covid Regulations-2020. Further investigations were on. Officials from the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate have urged people not to post fake news, misinformation, and half-truths on social media platforms, while reminding them to verify facts before forwarding.