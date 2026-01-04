Man Booked For Allegedly Threatening Navi Mumbai Election Officer On Social Media | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have registered a case against a person for allegedly threatening and defaming the Election Decision Officer of the Ghansoli ward during the ongoing Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general election process. The accused is said to have attempted to interfere with the election process by issuing threats and spreading defamatory content against the officer on social media.

The incident occurred while preparations for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general elections 2025–26, scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026, are underway. Election-related work is currently being conducted in a transparent manner at the offices of all eight Election Decision Officers. According to officials, the accused contacted Ghansoli ward Election Decision Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Kalpana Gode via WhatsApp, allegedly issuing threats and circulating hateful and defamatory messages about her on social media platforms.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Election Decision Officer, Rabale police have registered an offence against the concerned individual and initiated further investigation. Civic officials stated that the act amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and undermines the fairness, transparency and sanctity of the election process.

“The election process is a constitutional responsibility and is being conducted in a completely impartial and transparent manner. Any attempt to threaten, defame or interfere with the work of election officers or staff will invite strict legal action,” a senior official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election department said.

The civic body has appealed to citizens, political parties, office-bearers and party workers to strictly follow the law and cooperate with authorities to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

