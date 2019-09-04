Man allegedly kills wife on suspicion of affair

Thane: In a shocking incident, Vikram Kumar, 26, allegedly killed his wife Rekha in Umbardegaon area in Kalyan, on the suspicion that she was having an extra marital affair, said the police.

On Monday morning at 9.30, police got a call from locals about the murder. They rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Police have taken the victim’s body to Rukhmani Hospital in Kalyan. Police sources said the incident took place at a rented room in Umbarde Gaon in Kalyan on Sunday night. The accused allegedly stabbed his wife on the neck and fled from the spot. He works as a labourer in the city, while his wife was a housewife. They hail from Uttar Pradesh.

Dharmendra Aware, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station said, "The deceased’s body was kept in the mortuary room. When our team rushed to the spot, she was found lying in a pool of blood. No identity proof was found in the room. We are trying to get details of the accused and deceased."