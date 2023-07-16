Malshej Ghat in Thane Closed for Tourists Until August 31 | Picture Credits: www.treklocations.com

Thane: Malshej Ghat, a popular monsoon destination in Thane district, will remain inaccessible to tourists from Mumbai and other parts of the city until August 31, 2023. Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare has issued an order prohibiting tourists from visiting the area for the next one and a half months.

Reasons for the ban

Sachin Kulkarni, Police Inspector at the Tokawade police station, explained the rationale behind the decision, saying, "During the monsoon season, tourists from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) flock to nearby tourist spots to enjoy the rain and the natural beauty in areas such as Ambernath, Murbad, Shahapur, and Kalyan in Thane district. They often engage in activities like bathing under waterfalls cascading down the mountainsides. However, this poses risks to their safety due to slippery footpaths, the possibility of falling on stones, heavy fog, and the potential for landslides. Following the order from the Thane district collector, we have imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Malshej Ghat area, which extends to Ganesh Leni, Padale Dam, and Siddhagad, encompassing both sides of the ghat."

Kulkarni further stated, "While vehicular traffic will continue, people will not be allowed to enter the area, even for photography. State government officials, along with 35 police personnel, have been deployed around the four waterfalls in the region to deter tourists. Additionally, undercover police officers will be on duty to enforce the ban."

The decision to close Malshej Ghat to tourists comes after a recent incident in which a youth drowned in the Kondeshwar tank near Badlapur. In response to the tragedy, these measures have been promptly implemented to ensure public safety during the monsoon season.

