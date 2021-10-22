Malik v/s Wankhede: Maharashtra minister receives call warning him to lay off NCB zonal director

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has revealed that he received a call warning him not to target Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said the phone call was picked up by a police operator and added that a complaint is being filed. Malik's security has been beefed up. It is being said that the call was made from Rajasthan.

Nawab Malik had on Thursday again attacked Wankhede, saying he raises bogus cases against people. "They have a puppet — Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he'll lose his job within a year. You came to jail us, people of this nation won't be silent without seeing you behind bars. We have evidence of bogus cases," Malik was quoted as saying.

He had also claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede had visited Dubai to extort money. "After joining NCB, there was no application from him (Sameer Wankhede) for going to Dubai. He sought permission for going to Maldives with his family," Jain told mediapersons here.

The Maharashtra Minister further said that he won't stop until he puts Wankhede in jail. "Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik isn't going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I won't stop until I put you in jail, I'd like to make this clear today," Malik added.

Earlier in the day, Malik claimed that Wankhede was specifically brought in to the agency by the central government after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

Malik also alleged that Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a "fake case" by the NCB.

Wankhede supervised a raid on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast earlier this month that led to the alleged recovery of drugs, following which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested by the NCB.

Malik has repeatedly claimed the case related to the alleged recovery of banned drugs from the ship was "fake" and arrests were made just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

With agencies input

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:37 PM IST