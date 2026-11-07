Malad Man Arrested For Allegedly Possessing Over 20,000 Child Sexual Abuse Images And Videos On Phone

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Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has arrested a 49-year-old man from Malad (West) for allegedly possessing more than 20,000 photographs and videos containing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on his mobile phone.

The accused has been identified as Saifuddin Zamiruddin Malik, a resident of Malad (West), Mumbai. The arrest followed an intelligence-based investigation by Maharashtra Cyber, which reportedly used advanced cyber intelligence tools and technical analysis to identify the suspect and trace the alleged offence.

Maharashtra Cyber Uses Specialised Units To Combat Online Child Exploitation

According to officials, Maharashtra Cyber maintains continuous digital surveillance to identify and combat cybercrimes, particularly those involving the sexual exploitation and abuse of women and children.

For this purpose, the agency has established three specialised units: the Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC) unit, the Online Crimes Against Women and Children (OCWC) unit, and the Tactical Response Against Child Exploitation (TRACE) unit. These units focus on online surveillance, intelligence gathering, identification of offenders and swift legal action against individuals involved in crimes targeting women and children.

Intelligence Inputs Lead To Identification Of Suspect

During the investigation, Maharashtra Cyber received intelligence inputs about Malik, who was allegedly downloading and storing CSEAM on his electronic device. Following detailed technical analysis, the suspect was identified and taken into custody.

A case has been registered at the Nodal Cyber police station, Maharashtra Cyber, under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Section 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

During the examination of the accused's mobile phone, investigators allegedly discovered more than 20,000 photographs and videos containing child sexual exploitation and abuse material. An official said the sheer volume of the material indicated the seriousness and possible extent of the alleged offence.

Forensic Examination Underway To Trace Source And Possible Distribution

Maharashtra Cyber is conducting a detailed forensic examination of the electronic device and associated digital evidence to establish the source of the material, determine how it was downloaded and stored, and ascertain whether it was circulated or distributed through online platforms. Investigators are also attempting to identify other individuals who may have been involved.

Maharashtra Cyber has reiterated that downloading, possessing, storing, sharing or distributing child sexual abuse material constitutes a serious criminal offence and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved.

The agency also highlighted its enforcement efforts, stating that its specialised units have handled more than 5.67 lakh cyber tipline reports and 31,000 online child exploitation complaints (OCEC).

Citizens have been urged to report incidents involving online child exploitation or suspicious digital activity through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in), the national cybercrime helpline 1930, or by approaching the Maharashtra Cyber headquarters at Mahape, Navi Mumbai.

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