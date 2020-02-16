Make second-hand home deals easy to execute: MBRRB chief Vinod Ghosalkar

To legalise the ownership rights of second-hand homes sold and purchased in transactions over a period of time, the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar wants the government to forgo the unpaid stamp duty fees due from the previous owner. MBRRB is an undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Speaking to FPJ, Ghosalkar explained that for example, if a particular house is purchased by four different parties, there are cases where it has been found that when the present buyer approaches MHADA for the ownership rights, it comes to his/her notice that the previous owners had not paid the stamp duty. Besides this, in many cases, the previous owner of the said property is found to be dead or shifted outside the city or state. In such cases, the new buyer finds it difficult to get the property in his name.