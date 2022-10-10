Make in India: PharmNXT Biotech unveils first integrated manufacturing unit for single use bioprocessing systems

Representatives of PharmNXT Biotech during launch of PharmNXT ekuseand in Pune. |

In line with ‘Make in India’, the Government’s flagship program, Mumbai-based PharmNXT Biotech launched its first integrated manufacturing unit called PharmNXT ekuseand in Pune on Monday to provide single use bioprocessing solutions.

The state-of-the-art facility has been launched to address the challenges of biologics manufacturing in the country. The manufacturing unit will be spread over 40,000 sq.ft.

The new facility was launched at the PharmNXT Biotech LLP, the company’s Facility in Chakan, Pune, in the presence of eminent leaders from Indian biopharma fraternity.

The event began with the key note address by Dr Dhananjay Patankar, thought leader in the BioPharma industry on the aspect of single use technologies within biopharma space and how manufacturing these technologies in India is very crucial to address the supply dependencies on foreign suppliers.

Single-use bioprocessing has recently experienced tremendous growth in biopharmaceutical manufacturing market share. It has also enjoyed technological advances ranging from material properties to implementation of Industry 4.0. It is a relatively new concept in the production of biopharmaceuticals, but is cost-effective, requires low maintenance and leads to low operational expenditures.

Housing latest production technology, the plant is built to provide single use bioprocessing solutions “made in India”, with plans to cater to the demands from global markets such as Singapore, Korea, Europe and the United States. The new facility will also generate employment opportunities to over 100 to 200 people. The ekusemanufacturing facility will be engaged in crafting the Xelta range of single-use bioprocessing products and ‘NXTmix’ a levitating mixing technology.

Founder of PharmNXT Biotech Sachin Joshi said that the company have stepped up with their efforts to empower regional and global clients and provide single-use products, solutions at an accelerated pace. It is the vision of the company to understand customer needs and provide solutions that bring efficiency and consistency in their manufacturing.

"This new site will support the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision to find solutions for the evolving needs for high quality single use biopharmaceutical products. We are going to manufacture single use technologies like single use storage bags and single use mixing solutions from this site,” said Joshi.

Co-founder, PharmNXT Biotech Nandkumar Thakare said that PharmNXT is engaged in providing solutions to specific application problems faced by scientists and the pharmaceutical industry in their day-to-day research, process development and manufacturing.

"The company is set-up by highly dynamic and experienced life sciences professionals with a longstanding history of success in the Biopharma Industry and with more than 80 years of combined experience in providing end-to-end solutions to scientists in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and broader life sciences market in India.” said Thakare.

Co-founder, PharmNXT Biotech Ankush Kapoor said, “Single-use equipment is bound to revolutionize the vast majority of biomanufacturing process steps in facilities of biopharmaceutical companies. ”