Major Shake-Up In NCP: Sunetra Pawar’s Sons Elevated, Senior Leaders Reassigned | file pic

Mumbai: In the NCP reshuffle announced by party head, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have lost their respective posts of national working president and Maharashtra unit chief. Patel has now been designated as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, while Tatkare has been named leader in the Lok Sabha, a move widely interpreted as their removal from their earlier posts.

Sunetra Pawar’s sons, Parth and Jay, have been inducted as general secretaries and members of the executive body. Alongside them, former Union minister Subodh Mohite has been named general secretary. State council member Shivajirao Garje has been appointed national treasurer.

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Both Patel and Tatkare had played a crucial role when Ajit Pawar split from NCP chief Sharad Pawar in July 2023 and joined the then Eknath Shinde led government.

The revised lists, submitted to the Election Commission on April 29, surfaced on social media late Monday night. Sunetra Pawar later clarified on X that the omission of Patel and Tatkare from certain organisational roles was a “clerical mistake”, and sources said a follow-up communication was sent to the poll body on the same day.

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In another post on X from Guwahati, where Sunetra attended the swearing-in ceremony of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, she referred to Patel as the party’s national working president.

Former agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, who had resigned following controversy over a video showing him playing a mobile game in the legislature and remarks related to farmers, has also been included as a member of the committee Notably, ex-general secretary and national chief spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav has not been included in either the national executive or working panels.