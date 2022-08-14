'Major imbalance of power': Aaditya Thackeray after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde allocates portfolios

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday took a swipe at the state government after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allocated the portfolios, keeping Urban Development and 11 other ministries with himself, while giving the crucial Home and Finance ministries to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Thackeray said there was a "major imbalance of power" as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed a majority of the coveted ministries. The Yuva Sena chief also slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government over no representation for women in the cabinet.
Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA wrote, "When the focus is on Government and not Governance, it takes 41 days for cabinet expansion (with a promise of another one), and then 5 days for portfolio allocation (with a major imbalance of power), in a dispensation with no representation for women and State’s capital- Mumbai."
BJP's share in portfolios:
Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil - Revenue, Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry
Sudhir Mungantiwar - Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries
Chandrakant Patil - Higher and Technical Education, Textiles and Parliamentary Affairs
Vijaykumar Gavit - Tribal Development
Girish Mahajan - Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Medical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare
Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Women and Child Development
Ravindra Chavan - Public Works (excluding Public Enterprises), Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection
Atul Save - Cooperation, Other Backward and Bahujan Welfare
Suresh Khade - Labour.
Shinde Group's share in portfolios:
Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply and Sanitation
Dadaji Bhuse - Ports and Mines
Sanjay Rathod - Food and Drug Administration
Sandipan Bhumre - Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture
Uday Samant - Industry
Tanaji Sawant - Public Health and Family Welfare
Abdul Sattar - Agriculture
Deepak Kesarkar - School Education & Marathi Language
Shambhuraj Desai - State Excise