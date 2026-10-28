Major Fire Guts Four Huts In Navi Mumbai’s Karave Village, Destroys Household Belongings And Damages Four Vehicles; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A major fire destroyed four huts at a village in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Wednesday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported, they said, adding that household belongings inside the huts and four vehicles were damaged in the fire.

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The blaze erupted at 6.15 am in the huts located at Karave village along the Palm Beach Road on the Vashi-Belapur route, a fire official said.

After being alerted, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 8 am, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said.

All household belongings inside the huts were destroyed in the fire. A scooter and an electric bike parked nearby were gutted, while a four-wheeler and an auto-rickshaw also suffered severe damage, he said.

The cause of the fire is being probed, he added.

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