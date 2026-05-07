Major Boost For Kalyan-Dombivli: Shinde-Led Redevelopment Of Sports Complex & Auditorium Gains Momentum

Kalyan: In a major push to strengthen the sporting and cultural infrastructure of Kalyan-Dombivli, the ambitious redevelopment project spearheaded by Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has gathered pace, with modernization work at Sant Savalram Maharaj Sports complex and Savitribai Phule auditorium moving ahead rapidly.

The project considered one of Dr Shinde’s flagship initiatives for the region, aims to transform both facilities into world-class venues catering to sportspersons, artists and cultural enthusiasts. Once completed, the upgraded infrastructure is expected to provide Dombivli with a renewed identity as a prominent hub for sports and cultural activities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As part of the ongoing review process Dr Shinde’s personal assistant Abhijeet Darekar, MLA Rajesh More, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) deputy district chief Rajesh Kadam, youth leader Jiten Patil, along with Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation officials Vishwas Puranik, Executive Engineer Rohini Lokare and Avdhoot Madan, conducted an inspection of the sports complex and reviewed the progress of the works.

During the visit, detailed discussions were held regarding the project blueprint, execution timeline and the next phase of development. Officials also reviewed plans aimed at equipping the Krida Sankul with national and international-standard sports facilities to create better opportunities and training infrastructure for local athletes.

Parallelly, the Savitribai Phule auditorium is undergoing extensive modernization with advanced technical upgrades and improved audience amenities. Authorities said the redevelopment is intended to offer artists and theatre-goers a contemporary and world-class cultural experience.

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According to officials associated with the project, a fund allocation of Rs 15 crore for the theatre redevelopment has already been sanctioned, while an additional Rs 26 crore is expected to receive approval shortly. Once the remaining funds are cleared, the pace of construction and modernization work is likely to accelerate significantly.

Dombivli has long been recognised for its rich legacy in literature, theatre, arts and sports. Civic leaders believe the project will further strengthen the city’s cultural standing while also creating a modern platform for emerging talent across multiple disciplines.

Residents, sportspersons and members of the cultural fraternity have expressed enthusiasm over the initiative, viewing it as a landmark development for the city. Once operational, the revamped facilities are expected to emerge as a major symbol of urban and cultural growth for Dombivli and the wider Kalyan-Dombivli region.

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