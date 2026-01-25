Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely

A major accident was narrowly averted in Virar when a wheel came off a moving municipal transport bus. | Representational Image

Virar: A major accident was narrowly averted in Virar when a wheel came off a moving municipal transport bus. The incident occurred on Saturday night around 9:00 PM. Upon realizing the wheel had detached, the driver immediately halted the bus and safely evacuated all passengers.

Video goes viral

A video of the incident is now circulating on social media, once again exposing the gross mismanagement of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) transport service.

The VVMC transport department provides bus services across various parts of the city. Due to the rapidly growing population, the existing service is struggling to keep up with demand. Currently, the department operates a fleet of 134 buses, including 94 diesel buses and 40 electric buses, covering 36 routes. These buses complete approximately 2,200 trips daily, catering to 65,000 to 70,000 passengers.

Safety concerns

However, many of these buses are old and in a dilapidated condition, leading to frequent accidents and technical breakdowns. A similar incident took place on Saturday night in the Virar East area. The bus was heading towards Gawadwadi with a full load of passengers. As it approached Gawadwadi, the front wheel of the bus suddenly detached, causing panic among the commuters.

The driver showed presence of mind by braking instantly and ensuring all passengers disembarked safely. Traffic on the route was disrupted for some time. Since the bus was traveling at a low speed, a major catastrophe was avoided.

While no injuries were reported, passengers have expressed strong resentment over the decaying state of the municipal buses and the lack of proper maintenance. This incident has once again put the spotlight on the critical issue of public transport safety.

