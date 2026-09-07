Mahim Musician Murder Case: Court Discharges Third Accused From Murder Charge, Says No Evidence Of Conspiracy

Alimiya Chaus will not face the murder charge in the Bennett Rebello case after the court found no evidence of a plan to kill him | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: In a relief to Alimiya Chaus, the third accused, along with two minors, booked in connection with the murder of 59-year-old musician Bennett Rebello from Mahim, the court has refused to charge him for the murder. The court will now prosecute him only for having participated in a conspiracy to dispose of the body.

Body Found At Mahim Beach

As per the prosecution case, on December 2, 2019, the police found the body of a man stuffed in a suitcase at Mahim beach. The man was identified as Rebello. The investigation revealed that he was killed by his minor daughter, whom he had adopted, with the help of her minor male friend.

It was claimed that Rebello had adopted the girl and kept her at a shop in Santacruz (East), where he used to sexually assault her. She narrated her ordeal to her friend, and later the two killed him on December 26, 2019.

Both of them cut the body into pieces, kept them in a suitcase and threw it in Mithi river. As per the prosecution case, Chaus helped them in disposing of the said body parts. However, he was booked for murder as well.

Defence Challenges Murder Charge

Chaus's lawyer, Sahana Manjesh, sought discharge for him, stating that two minors had committed an offence of murder and the prosecution had come with the case that the accused had helped in disposal of the body.

However, the entire record nowhere shows that the accused was ever engaged in conspiracy with both the minors for the murder of the said person nor for disposal of his dead body, the defence argued. He further said that there was no evidence to show that the accused had helped in disposal of the dead body.

The prosecution, on the other hand, objected to it and relied on the confession statement given by Chaus. It was argued by the prosecution that it revealed from the statement of the accused that a minor disclosed to the accused that he had committed murder of Rebello and took the accused to the spot of occurrence.

The accused, the prosecution said, had seen the dead body and thereafter helped both the minors to pack the body parts. Therefore, there was ample evidence on record to show that the present accused had made a conspiracy with both the minors to murder Bennett and dispose of his dead body.

Court Finds No Murder Conspiracy

The court, however, said that, "though it is alleged that the accused has made conspiracy with the minors to commit murder of Rebello but it is clear from the statement of the accused as well as other record that, there was no talk between the accused and the minors to plan the murder."

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"Only allegation appearing in the police record that the minor told the accused that he is going to settle game of someone. By stretch of imagination, it could not be necessarily meant that it was clear intention to commit murder of Bennett and that was done with the knowledge of the present accused," the court said, discharging Chaus from the murder charges.

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