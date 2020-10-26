Mahesh Bhatt slaps 1 cr defamation suit

A day after being accused of operating a human trafficking racket, brothers and filmmakers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against a woman claiming to be the wife of their nephew. The duo have demanded Rs one crore as damages from her. A bench of Justice Anil Menon has ordered the woman, Luvienna Lodh, to file her reply in response to the lawsuit filed by the Bhatts.

The filmmakers petitioned the bench after Lodh posted a video on social media last week, in which she claimed to be the wife of one Sumit Sabharwal, who she claimed, was the nephew of the Bhatts. She further claimed that her husband was a peddler and had been supplying drugs to dealers and alleged that Mahesh Bhatt was the main person operating the entire racket.

Soon after the video went viral, the Bhatts served a legal notice to Lodh, asking her not to make any grossly defamatory, slanderous, distasteful and false allegations and statements against them.

On Monday, when the matter came up for hearing before Justice Menon, Lodh's counsel Prashant Pandey assured the bench that his client would not be making any further statements or comments against the Bhatt brothers.

In their suit, the Bhatts have also clarified that Sabharwal isn't directly related to them since he isn't their sister's son, but her brother-in-law's.



