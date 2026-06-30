Mahayuti Alliance Secures Majority In Thane DCC Bank Election, Defeats BVA In Significant Political Victory |

Mumbai: The election to the Thane District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank has ended in a significant political victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with the Sahakar Panel defeating the Parivartan Panel and securing a majority in the 21-member board.

Unusual Contest Among Allies

The election witnessed an unusual contest, as candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, allies in both the Centre and Maharashtra, found themselves contesting against each other through rival panels. Political observers, however, believe the outcome reflects a well-planned strategy by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan to wrest control of the cooperative bank from the long-dominant Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), led by Hitendra Thakur.

For several years, the Thane DCC Bank has remained under the influence of the BVA. In the latest election, the Sahakar Panel fielded candidates from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with BJP nominees led by MLA Kisan Kathore. At the same time, the rival Parivartan Panel also included four BJP and three Shiv Sena candidates. Leaders from both parties had earlier justified the decision to field candidates in both panels, citing the large number of aspiring candidates and party workers.

BVA's Long Dominance Ended

According to the election results, eight BJP candidates and five Shiv Sena candidates have been elected, giving the Mahayuti alliance a combined tally of 13 seats—well above the majority mark of 11 in the 21-member board. The result is being viewed as a successful political strategy by Shinde and Chavan, while dealing a setback to Hitendra Thakur's Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

With the Mahayuti alliance now holding a clear majority, attention has shifted to the formation of the bank's new leadership. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take the final call on the distribution of key posts in the Thane DCC Bank and de cide whether the alliance retains direct control of the institution.

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