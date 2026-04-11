Mumbai: Maharashtra leaders on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, lauding him for championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement.

CM Devendra Fadnavis paid his tribute to the visionary who laid the foundation of women's education and said that "Phule became a guiding force for the common people."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also paid his humble salutations and said, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, humble salutations to the great Marathi writer, thinker, and social reformer, Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Marking Phule's birth anniversary, Ritu Tawde praised his contribution to women's education and social change. She described him as a pioneer who led society from ignorance to knowledge through reform. Tawde emphasised that empowering women through education is the foundation of a progressive society.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar paid tribute to him and praised his efforts to promote women's education and fight caste discrimination. "By firmly raising his voice against the pernicious practices within the destructive caste system in society, he delivered the message of truth, equality, and social transformation. Humble salutations on the birth anniversary to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the revolutionary sun who kindled the flame of knowledge in society!" she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule paid tribute by offering floral respects at the statues of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra.

Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Phule is known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed.

He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes.

Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/