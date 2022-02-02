e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

Maharshtra: Man gets life imprisonment for raping mother under influence of liquor

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment in Gondia in Maharashtra for raping his mother under the influence of liquor in August last year.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Shabbir Ahmed Auti ordered that the man be imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life, along with fine of Rs 2,000 and compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the victim.

The case was probed by Rawanvadi police station, an official said, adding that evidence was examined in court on January 19, the statement of the accused was recorded on January 24 and the final hearing was held on January 31.

ALSO READ

Thane: 3 held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, detonators in Bhiwandi Thane: 3 held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, detonators in Bhiwandi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Advertisement