MahaRERA snooping on misleading project ads

Mumbai: Developers will have to be careful with real estate projects’ advertising even before registering with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), which is keeping a watch on such advertisements.

In a recent case, the authority has taken a suo moto action against two separate developers for sending bulk messages of promoting and advertising on the social media, without registering their projects with MahaRERA.

The builders have been imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

The authority imposed this fine under section 10 (a) of MahaRERA Act — facilitating sale of apartments in real estate proiects which are not registered.

In the first instance, Wisteria Real Vision Private Ltd, which is undertaking real estate projects on a 100-acre township at Haveli, Pune, has been fined Rs 80,000 for eight days.

Wisteria advertised on various social media platforms without mentioning any details of the MahaRERA registration.

As per an order passed by Gautam Chatterjee dated September 4, the chairman of MahaRERA mentioned, “The fine was imposed in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 62 of the Act.” Moreover, the developer was warned to not repeat such violations.

In the second instance, Mystica India was pulled up by the authority for circulating numerous short message services (SMS) to prospective customers prior to the registration. The authority imposed a penalty of Rs 40,000 for four days on the developer.