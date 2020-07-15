MahaRERA frontrunner with maximum projects, disposes of 48,556 complaints in three years

After three years since its implementation, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is becoming the force it was envisioned to be - especially in disposing of consumer complaints across different states and UTs. As many as 48,556 cases were disposed of by the respective state authorities as of July 2020, according to data by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Out of this, nearly 57% of cases or about 27,581 complaints were resolved in the last one year alone. Maharashtra is the frontrunner with the maximum number of project and agent registrations, setting a high benchmark for other states to emulate.

MahaRERA continues to be the 'poster-child' of RERA implementation. As of 4th July 2020, Maharashtra saw the registration of 25,604 projects and 23,999 agents.

Gujarat saw 7,210 projects and 1,178 agents registered. In Karnataka, 3,446 projects and 1,916 agents have been registered as of July 2020. In Uttar Pradesh, 2,818 projects and 3,808 agents have been registered and Madhya Pradesh saw total registrations of 2,663 projects and 677 agents.

The 24% growth in project registrations under RERA in a year pertains to around 43,208 projects by the end of July 2019 to nearly 53,364 projects as of date. The States with maximum project registrations currently include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Cumulatively, these seven states account for a significant 85% share with nearly 45,278 registered projects. Maharashtra tops the list with nearly 25,604 project registrations.

ANAROCK Property Consultants Chairman Anuj Puri said, ‘’ In a bit over three years since RERA implementation, the authorities of various states and UTs have resolved over 48,556 consumer complaints. Project and agent registrations have also increased perceptibly in a year - with nearly 24% and 20% respectively.”

However, Uttar Pradesh has taken the lead with as many as 18,509 cases disposed of by the UP RERA authorities so far, against a mere 5,989 cases a year ago. Haryana is at a distant second with nearly 9,919 cases disposed of currently as against 3,123 cases in the corresponding period of 2019. Maharashtra's MahaRERA has so far disposed of nearly 7,883 cases.