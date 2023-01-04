MahaRERA clarifies on what will be CC, OC in a non-agricultural plot

MaHaReRa | File photo

Mumbai: Have booked a non-agricultural plot or purchased a home in an area falling under a Gram Panchayat and unable to determine how the project’s delay should be calculated? Well, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has defined which document in such cases will be considered as Commencement Certificate as well as Completion or Occupation Certificate.

Ever since MahaRERA’s inception, property buyers purchasing real estate in the areas out of a municipal corporation or a council jurisdiction, have been left in the lurch because of the developer’s failure in handing over the purchase to the buyer.

In such cases, the property buyers are unsure whom they should approach to get their grievance heard and in the absence of a commencement certificate, which document should be taken as the project’s commencement date.

For such issues that have been regularly arising, last week, Dr Vasant Prabhu, Secretary, MahaRERA has detailed out through an order stating “Grant of non-agricultural permission along with sanad issued in the form in Schedule IV or Schedule V in accordance with rule 4 and 7 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Conversion of Use of Land and Non-Agricultural Assessment) Rules, 1969 by the competent authority shall be considered as Commencement Certificate for plotted development projects.”

Similarly, a detailed explanation has been provided for Completion or Occupation Certificate as well. The order reads, “Receipt of intimation from the Tahsildhar given as an acknowledgement of having received the intimation of the date of commencement of non-agricultural use after completion and execution of all conditions as may have been imposed by the Competent Authority (Tahsildar) in compliance of rule 11-A of the Act along with Form IV signed by the project architect shall denote Occupation / Completion Certificate for plotted development projects.”

These definitions have come into effect immediately, thereby providing respite to several people who were looking for an answer to the same.