Maharashtra’s min temp observes drop, max temp remains above normal

A temperature drop in the morning hours was observed amid an ongoing heatwave in several parts of Maharashtra. The minimum temperature recorded on 1 April in Maharashtra was 14.5°C in Pune and Baramati.

While other regions in the state also observed a drop in temperature with Nashik (15.4°C), Ahmednagar (15.5°C), Satara (19.4°C) and Mumbai (20.2°C).

However, the maximum temperature recorded in Maharashtra on 31 March was 43.4°C in Malegaon.

The maximum temperature during the day continues to remain above normal, with Baramati (39.9°C), Pune (38.7°C), Nanded (41.4°C) and Solapur (41.6°C).

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), during April, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest India and central India and some parts of northeast India.

Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over south peninsular India, many parts of eastern India and adjoining areas of northeast India.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:43 AM IST