Maharashtra's Highway Mrityunjay Doot Initiative Helps Save 2,671 Accident Victims With Support From 4,118 Volunteers | AI

Mumbai: On highways, where every minute counts after an accident, ordinary citizens trained in emergency response are playing a crucial role in saving lives. Maharashtra’s Highway Mrityunjay Doot initiative has helped save 2,671 accident victims since its launch on March 1, 2021, with 4,118 volunteers deployed to provide immediate assistance and arrange hospital transport.

Volunteer Rescues Injured Father And Son Near Karanja Village

Among them is Sanjay Gaikwad, who rescued a father and son seriously injured when a truck hit them as they travelled to Karanja village to sell vegetables a few years ago. Alerted to the crash, Gaikwad rushed to the spot, helped shift them onto a stretcher and arranged their transfer to Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur. Both survived, earning villagers’ gratitude.

Government data shows 929 volunteers received training certificates across five highway police ranges: Thane (40), Pune (23), Raigad (36), Nagpur (540) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (290).

Initiative Launched In 2021 To Reduce Delays In Emergency Response

Conceptualised in 2021 by Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Highways), the initiative addresses delays in the crucial first minutes after crashes, before professional medical help arrives.

Volunteers include petrol pump employees, dhaba and hotel workers, shopkeepers, villagers, highway residents and traffic police personnel. The state highway police and the Resilient Foundation provide first-aid and emergency response training; the foundation has conducted 36 sessions across 19 districts.

Resilient Foundation Trains Volunteers In First Aid, CPR And Rescue Techniques

Yugandhara Kajare, co-founder of the Resilient Foundation, said the aim was to turn bystanders into responders. “We train volunteers in first aid, emergency rescue methods and CPR,” she said, citing programmes around Pune, Nagpur, Dhule and Aurangabad.

Highway traffic police personnel Kiran Matkar recalled giving first aid to a critically injured passenger following a bus accident at Malshej Ghat. “I have helped save three lives in different incidents after undergoing the training conducted by the Resilient Foundation,” he said.

Kajare said the foundation had recommended providing volunteers with additional rescue equipment.

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