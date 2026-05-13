Maharashtra’s First Padel Courts To Come Up In Thane, Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces August Deadline

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday announced that the state’s first dedicated padel court facility is being developed in Thane, with work expected to be completed within the next two to two and a half months.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "Through the Executive President of the Yuva Sena, Purvesh Sarnaiq, this concept is being developed in this campus. This will be Maharashtra’s first padel court, and especially in Thane, two padel courts are being constructed.… pic.twitter.com/3nAClgFic5 — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Speaking about the initiative, Sarnaik said Yuva Sena Executive President Purvesh Sarnaik is spearheading the project and aims to introduce young sportspersons to a new and fast growing international sport.

According to the minister, two padel courts are currently under construction within the campus and the contractor has been given a strict deadline of August 15 for completion.

Collaboration With Organisation Linked To MS Dhoni

Sarnaik said the project is being developed in collaboration with an organisation associated with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, along with private institutions including McDonald’s India.

He described the initiative as an important step towards creating modern sporting infrastructure for youngsters in Maharashtra, particularly in Thane.

Padel, a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has been gaining popularity globally and is increasingly attracting young players in urban India.

Focus On Youth And Grassroots Sports

The minister said the larger objective behind the project is to encourage greater sports participation among local youth and aspiring athletes.

“We want youngsters and sportspersons from the area to get an opportunity to experience a different sport through this project,” Sarnaik said.

He added that efforts would be made to ensure maximum participation from children and young players once the courts become operational.

According to Sarnaik, the initiative is not only about building sports infrastructure but also about nurturing talent and encouraging healthy recreational activities among the younger generation.

He expressed hope that the project would inspire more youngsters to take up new sports and eventually represent the country at higher competitive levels.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/