Maharashtra's Chandrapur scores highest max temperature on third consecutive day

New Delhi: With 43.3 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur in eastern Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature on the third consecutive day on friday even as heat wave conditions prevailed in east Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, pockets of Himachal Pradesh, and west Rajasthan.

On Thursday, Chandrapur had recorded 44 degrees Celsius while on Wednesday, it was 44.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave conditions are very likely in some parts of Madhya Pradesh for next five days, isolated heat wave conditions over next five days, and over Himachal Pradesh, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh on Saturday and over Telangana on Saturday and Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:53 AM IST