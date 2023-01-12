Maharashtra's Aurangabad becoming 'condom hub', exports 100 million condoms to 36 countries in a month

Aurangabad condom manufacturing factory. | Twitter/AbhinandanSekhri

Maharashtra's Aurangabad has created a separate identity as an 'Auto Hub' in the industrial sector. Including big companies like Bajaj, Skoda, and Endurance Technologies, there are a total of four thousand small and big companies in Aurangabad. Therefore, the city has created a different identity for itself in auto manufacturing. The city, however, is making name for itself in another sector. The condom manufacturing industry in Aurangabad is flourishing and reportedly supplies the contraception to 36 countries across the world, reported ABP Majha. Especially, out of ten condom manufacturing factories in India, six are based in Aurangabad.

100 million condoms are manufactured in Aurangabad every month

The rubber required for making condoms in Aurangabad is brought from Kerala and Tamil Nadu states. Rubber is harvested mainly in the form of the latex from the rubber tree (Hevea brasiliensis). The production capacity of condoms in Aurangabad is whopping 100 million pieces per month. Finished condoms are mainly supplied to Europe, Africa, Latin America and some Asian countries. The industry is expected to be cashing ₹ 200 to 300 crores on yearly basis. Because of the 'Condom Industry' located in Aurangabad, about two thousand people have got employment. Most of the brands from Kamasutra to Night Riders are manufactured in Aurangabad. Apart from this, 40 to 50 flavored condoms are prepared in the Marathwada's city.

Second biggest condom brand also in Aurangabad

Kamasutra condoms of Raymond Group, known as the second largest condom brand in India, are also manufactured in Aurangabad. In 1991, Kamasutra had entered the condom market. The company has an annual production capacity of 300 million condoms. The company had produced 320 million condoms in the last year. Specially, most of the goods in India are imported from China. Only Raymond Group's Kamasutra condoms are exported to China. Raymond Group exports about 36 crore condoms to China every year, informed Babu Iyer, the company's manager .