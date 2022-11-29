Maharashtra: Cabinet approves fixed stamp duty of Rs 1000 for lease agreement documents under PMAY

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday cleared a fixed stamp duty of Rs 1,000 instead of 5 percent on lease agreement documents registered under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY). This will benefit the beneficiaries of the PMAY from the economically weaker sections and lower income groups.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, ‘’The decision has been taken in public interest in exercise of the powers under Clause A of Section 9 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958. This stamp duty is fixed subject to the terms and conditions of the tenancy agreement for residential flats."

Funding for Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad Broad Gauge Railway Line

The state cabinet cleared the Maharashtra Government’s contribution of Rs 452.46 crore for the construction of Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad broad gauge railway line. The total project cost is Rs 904.92 crore. The state government’s contribution will be 50 percent.

According to CMO, a large number of devotees come to Tuljapur in Osmanabad district from local and other states. However, they were inconvenienced due to the lack of railway facilities. The length of this railway line is 84.44 km and it will have 10 railway stations and it is planned to complete it in 4 years.

Free land for Towers in Rural Areas to Accelerate Digital India

To speed up the Digital India campaign under the direction of the Prime Minister to increase internet facilities in villages, BSNL has been allotted 200 sq m of land at free of cost in selected villages.

No rent will be charged by the local bodies for laying optical fibre cable. The central government has set a target of December 9, 2023 to provide 4G services in all villages and accordingly this decision has been taken after BSNL has given a proposal.

The District Collectors will have to approve the proposal received by them within 15 days for construction of towers. The state power distribution company Mahavitaran company must provide electricity supply and connection within a period of two to three months.

Revised Administrative Approvals for irrigation projects

The cabinet gave nod for the revised administrative expenses of Rs 826 crore for the Wasni medium irrigation project in Amravati district. The implementation of this project will benefit the nearly 4,317 hectare of land.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the revised administrative expenses of Rs 169.14 crore for the Kordinala irrigation project in the tribal dominated Nandurbar district. Nearly 3,659 hectare of land will be covered due to the irrigation.

Cabinet has decided to provide an advance salary

Further, the cabinet has decided to provide an advance salary hike benefit to government employees for their excellent performance between 2006 and 2008.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a cabinet sub committee to look into the issue of providing arrears as per the 7th Pay Commission Report to the employees of the Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation.

