Maharashtra: Woman ends life; husband, his kin booked for dowry harassement

Nagpur: A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against a man and his four family members in Nagpur after his wife allegedly ended her life due to dowry harassment, police said on Sunday

The 26-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her matrimonial house in Gorewada area of the city on Friday morning, police said.

"The victim, Nidhi, had tied the knot with Ajay Singh in June 2019. Despite getting dowry worth Rs 20 lakh, which included ornaments, the accused harassed and thrashed on several occasions, asking her to bring a new car from her parents," an official of Gittikhdan police station said.

"Fed up with the harassment, she took the extreme step and ended her life," he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by her father, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police registered a case against Ajay Singh (27), an engineer with a private company, Vinod Singh (50), Suman Singh (48), Anjali Singh (22) and Brijnath Singh (55), the official said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 304 (B) (dowry death), 306 (abetment of suicide), 498 (A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, he said.