e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra witnessed 10-fold rise in swine flu cases in 2022

Maharashtra witnessed 10-fold rise in swine flu cases in 2022

State reported 3,714 infections and 215 deaths last year; cases saw surge in July-Sept ’22; warning against other infections

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed a nearly 10-fold rise in the number of swine flu cases recorded last year compared to 2021, which is the highest since 2018. According to the data provided by the health department, there were 387 H1N1 (swine flu) cases in 2021, which rose to 3,714 in 2022. Health experts attributed this to several factors such as monsoons, people roaming freely and the pandemic that led to a drop in immunity levels and comorbidities, especially in elderly persons.

Details on cases reported in 2022

A senior health official from the state health department said that Maharashtra had reported atleast 3,714 cases of swine flu and 215 deaths. The cases saw a surge in July, August and September. The number of deaths has also been on the higher side. In August, 95 deaths were reported across Maharashtra. The maximum number of cases and deaths were reported in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Thane districts. Other districts reported fewer number of cases.

“Though there was a rise in swine flu cases, the numbers started to decline by the end of the year as there was strict vigilance due to which timely treatment was provided to patients. Earlier, patients would often come late for treatment. However, as the monsoon, which provides a suitable environment for the virus to thrive in, has largely subsided in the state, cases have gradually declined. We witness maximum cases during monsoon, and then again in winter,” he said.

Concerned officials are instructed to watch for ILI and SARI patients

Dr Pradeep Awate, a state surveillance officer said that they had also instructed all district collectors and health officers to watch for Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) patients in their districts as many patients exhibiting these symptoms are testing positive for influenza A. In 2021, there were barely any cases of swine flu or influenza.

“There is very little awareness about the swine flu vaccine. Currently, our priority for vaccination is healthcare professionals, patients with comorbidities and pregnant women, as 38% of those who succumbed had comorbidities. Three deaths were in the 1-10 age group,” he said.

Precautionary measures for patients

The health department has warned people against ILI and SARI. One way to stay safe, it said, is to avoid crowded public spaces. In case of contracting infections, people should seek immediate medical advice and start treatment.

“Persons suffering from ILI should avoid public places and seek timely medical advice. Persons with high-risk conditions should follow Covid appropriate behaviour while attending gatherings,” said a health expert.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Difficult to reach out to callers after they end the call,' say city's suicide prevention...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Mumbai: Lokhandwala-Vikhroli metro line 66% ready but depot still missing

Mumbai: Lokhandwala-Vikhroli metro line 66% ready but depot still missing

Ground reality of Mumbai's Azad Maidan: Budding cricketers deprived of pitches due to Nagpur Mela...

Ground reality of Mumbai's Azad Maidan: Budding cricketers deprived of pitches due to Nagpur Mela...

Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case

Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case

Mumbai: CBI unearths e-bribe racket at airport, money used to fund foreign trips of IRS officers

Mumbai: CBI unearths e-bribe racket at airport, money used to fund foreign trips of IRS officers