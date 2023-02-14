Maharashtra witnessed 10-fold rise in swine flu cases in 2022

Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed a nearly 10-fold rise in the number of swine flu cases recorded last year compared to 2021, which is the highest since 2018. According to the data provided by the health department, there were 387 H1N1 (swine flu) cases in 2021, which rose to 3,714 in 2022. Health experts attributed this to several factors such as monsoons, people roaming freely and the pandemic that led to a drop in immunity levels and comorbidities, especially in elderly persons.

Details on cases reported in 2022

A senior health official from the state health department said that Maharashtra had reported atleast 3,714 cases of swine flu and 215 deaths. The cases saw a surge in July, August and September. The number of deaths has also been on the higher side. In August, 95 deaths were reported across Maharashtra. The maximum number of cases and deaths were reported in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Thane districts. Other districts reported fewer number of cases.

“Though there was a rise in swine flu cases, the numbers started to decline by the end of the year as there was strict vigilance due to which timely treatment was provided to patients. Earlier, patients would often come late for treatment. However, as the monsoon, which provides a suitable environment for the virus to thrive in, has largely subsided in the state, cases have gradually declined. We witness maximum cases during monsoon, and then again in winter,” he said.

Concerned officials are instructed to watch for ILI and SARI patients

Dr Pradeep Awate, a state surveillance officer said that they had also instructed all district collectors and health officers to watch for Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) patients in their districts as many patients exhibiting these symptoms are testing positive for influenza A. In 2021, there were barely any cases of swine flu or influenza.

“There is very little awareness about the swine flu vaccine. Currently, our priority for vaccination is healthcare professionals, patients with comorbidities and pregnant women, as 38% of those who succumbed had comorbidities. Three deaths were in the 1-10 age group,” he said.

Precautionary measures for patients

The health department has warned people against ILI and SARI. One way to stay safe, it said, is to avoid crowded public spaces. In case of contracting infections, people should seek immediate medical advice and start treatment.

“Persons suffering from ILI should avoid public places and seek timely medical advice. Persons with high-risk conditions should follow Covid appropriate behaviour while attending gatherings,” said a health expert.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)