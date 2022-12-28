Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes Lokayukta Bill that brings present and former CMs under probe with 2/3 legislative vote | FPJ

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Lokayukta Bill, 2022 through a voice vote. The bill will empower Lokayukta to investigate the state’s Chief Minister and members of the Council of Ministers if two-thirds of the Assembly votes for such an inquiry.

The bill was passed in the absence of the Opposition which had earlier staged a walkout to protest against the state government protecting the minister in the alleged TET scam.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the passage of the bill said that it is a revolutionary move adding that Maharashtra will become the first state in tabling such a crucial bill and become a trendsetter.

Present or former CM can be probed, says Lokayukta bill

The present or former Chief Minister of Maharashtra can be investigated by the Lokayukta if a motion for such a probe is passed by the Legislative Assembly by a two-thirds majority, according to the bill.

However, the Lokayukta will not inquire into any charges of corruption against the Chief Minister if the matter relates to internal security or public order in the state.

"The Lokayukta may investigate complaints against the Chief Minister, ministers, ministers of state, members of the Maharashtra State Legislature, all India Services officers, State Government employees (excluding Group D), members of local authorities, officers and employees of the Board, Corporation, Authority or Society, wholly or partly financed by the State Government or controlled by the Government," the Bill said.

Lokayukta's composition

The Lokayukta consists of five members with a retired chief justice of a high court or a retired justice of the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court as chairperson and four other members, two of whom have to be judicial members. The Lokayukta will have two benches.

The bill proposes to allow the Governor to give additional functions to Lokayukta with the aim of attacking corruption.

Powers accorded to Lokayukta

The Lokayukta bench will be as powerful as a civil court and will be able to direct the Government to file a charge sheet before a special court in corruption matters.

It can also conduct a preliminary inquiry into any corruption case before a government agency and supervise state agencies tackling corruption cases.

Further, the Lokayukta will have powers of superintendence and can issue directions to state agencies to probe cases. It can also recommend a departmental inquiry and make a special report and submit it to the Government for action.

Penal action against person who holds Lokayukta in contempt

It is also empowered to take penal action. A person insulting or causing interruption to the chairperson or a member of the Lokayukta can be punished with a maximum of six months in jail and/or fine.

In case of false and vexatious complaints, the Lokayukta may impose a penalty of up to Rs 2 lakh but only after hearing the person.