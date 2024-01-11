Maharashtra: Will Uddhav Thackeray Bounce Back?

Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been suffering from one setback after another. The first was when Eknath Shinde raised the banner of revolt against him along with over 30 MLAs and pulled down the MVA government helmed by Mr Thackeray.

In a way, Mr Thackeray had violated a solemn assurance given by his late father and Sena pramukh Bal Thackeray who assured that no member of the Thackeray family will hold any government office. That is the reason why he first appointed Manohar Joshi and then Narayan Rane as the chief minister but never occupied the CM's chair on the sixth floor of Mantralaya even though he would have easily done that.

However, post his demise, Uddhav Thackeray gave in to pressure from the Sena rank and file and agreed to be the chief minister. But most part of his tenure was lost in combating the covid pandemic. He had to run the government from his bungalow in Bandra because of pandemic-related restrictions. Before he could start real work, Mr Shinde pulled the rug from under his feet with the active help of the BJP.

Second setback

Mr Uddhav Thackeray suffered a second setback when the Election Commission of India recognised the Shinde Sena as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the Bow & Arrow symbol; a symbol on which the Shiv Sena had fought all elections with good results.

The third blow for Mr Thackeray was when on Wednesday Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Taking into account these three setbacks many observers have stated that this is the end of Mr Uddhav Thackeray's political career.

However, the ground reality is totally different. Those who are writing off Mr Uddhav Thackeray really do not know the stuff he is made of.

“He is the best when he is fighting a battle. His soft exterior is very misleading. He is made of pure steel and Maharashtra will see this in the months to come," a Shakha Pramukh, who wished to be anonymous, told the FPJ.

Uddhav Thackeray's fighting quality apart, another factor which will majorly help him during the elections is the deep connection which the Thackeray surname has with the masses even today. Bal Thackeray is still a highly revered and loved figure for millions of Maharashtrians even today. And this will help Mr Uddhav Thackeray convert this massive undercurrent of goodwill into votes.

Challenge to hold elections

It is because of his confidence that Uddhav has been repeatedly challenging Shinde and the BJP to hold elections to the BMC. His repeated political humiliation has made the Sena rank and file even more determined to win not only the civic polls, but also the ones for the Parliament and assembly as and when they are held. The sympathy factor is in his favour.

The repeated use of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the BJP has certainly scared some Sena leaders to desert Uddhav and take shelter in the apron of the BJP. However, the ones who are left are precisely the ones who are not afraid of the ED.

It is true that the BJP has a few tricks up its sleeve, to tame Uddhav. But right now he is in a fighting mood and a fight is what the cadres are craving for.