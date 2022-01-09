Maharashtra: Will curbs be imposed on places of worship, liquor shops amid rising COVID-19 cases? Here's what Rajesh Tope has to say

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, restrictions will gradually be imposed on places of worship and other sites, including liquor shops, that attract crowds in order to control the coronavirus pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

"Curbs in crowded areas like liquor shops and places of worship will be imposed as well. However, even as cases are rising, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen demand are low. When these start rising, we will enforce stricter restrictions," news agency PTI quoted Tope as saying.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Sunday revised its COVID-19 restrictions allowing beauty salons and gyms to function at 50 per cent capacity with the services being open to only fully vaccinated people.

The state government made a partial modification to its last order issued on January 8, which is scheduled to come into force from Monday. In its last order, the Maharashtra government had said that beauty salons and gyms in the state will remain completely shut.

However, in its latest order, the government said: "Beauty salons shall be grouped with hair cutting salons and shall be allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity subject to restrictions mentioned in the table for hair cutting salons." In the last order, the government had allowed hair cutting salons to operate at 50 per cent capacity adding that these salons will remain closed from 10 pm to 7 am every day.

The new order also states that in beauty salons, only those activities that do not require the removal of masks by anyone shall be allowed. "Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," it read.

"Gyms are allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity, subject to the use of masks while performing any activity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," the government has said.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday among other restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus.

Swimming pools, spas, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions in the state.

