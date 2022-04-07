Maharashtra will continue to stand tall before Central agencies like ED, NCB: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Maharashtra will continue to stand tall before Central agencies like ED, NCB.

"Those who've announced a war against us and Maharashtra, I want to tell them that we're ready. Maharashtra will continue to stand tall before Central agencies like ED, NCB etc. A time will come when you'll have to bow down on your knees before us," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

As the Enforcement Directorate stepped up heat on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him injustice was being done against the senior Parliamentarian and editor.

Pawar met Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament along with NCP Lok Sabha member P P Mohammad Faizal, who raised issues related to his constituency Lakshadweep.

Pawar said he flagged the issues of central agencies targeting Raut and the alleged inaction of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on the Maharashtra government proposal regarding nominations to the state Legislative Council.

"On what basis was action taken against Sanjay Raut? This is injustice. What was the provocation? Just because he is making some statements and criticisms does not mean action should be taken against him. What was the need," Pawar told reporters here.

"It is our duty to bring to the Prime Minister's notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian," Pawar said.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:05 PM IST