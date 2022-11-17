Maharashtra: Village in Yavatmal district bans kids below 18 from using mobile phones

Ban on mobile phone (Representative Image) | Freepik

A Yavatmal village has banned use of mobile phones for those under the age of 18 years. Reportedly, the decision was taken in the Bansi village gram sabha owing to the increased usage of smartphones by younger children.

According to Hindustan Times, the panchayat of Bansi village inferred that children have become additcted to watching games and surfing websites unfit for their consumption and thus decided to ban smartphones for young children.

Read Also Maharashtra: G20 delegates including members of 19 countries to visit Aurangabad in February 2023

Sarpanch Gajanan Tale, the sarpanch was quoted in HT saying that all parents have been told to make their children follow the ban strictly. He also claimed that a formal resolution to ban mobile phones was unanimously approved.

Tale was quoted in the report saying that there will be difficulties in implementation but they plan to overcome the obstacles through counseling. He also said that he will levy penalities on those who violate the decision.

He further added that initially they will counsel but if they fail to reach their goal, they will levy a penalty and said that exact amount of penalty is yet to be fixed.