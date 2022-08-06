Maharashtra: Union govt directs state to ramp up pace of COVID-19 testing, vaccination | AP

In the wake of plummeting numbers of COVID-19 testing and vaccination of the eligible populace, the Union government has directed Maharashtra state government to amp up the pace.

Maharashtra has been reporting high average daily new cases since past one month (2,135 average cases/day). With a high of 1,862 new cases reported on August 5, 2022, the state has also contributed to 9.7% of India's weekly new cases and weekly positivity of 4 in the week.

The letter from Union Health Ministry read, "The challenges which need to be addressed have been highlighted to the State. But the consistent increase as indicated above brings to fore the need for height action at the State level to contain the spread of cases."

The letter further said that the government must pay attention to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour is followed in crowded places like markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, railway stations, etc. "There is a need to promote COVID Appropriate Behaviour through sensitization and public awareness campaigns, with active participation of local community leaders and other influencers," the letter read.

The letter also asked the state to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population and accelerate the administration of free precaution doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) under the 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' till 30th September 2022.

"State is advised to diligently follow the five-fold strategy, i.e. Test-Track- Treat Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour within the community," the letter further read.

Centre has asked Maharashtra govt to increase the pace of #COVID19 tests & vaccination for eligible population as they have declined drastically @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/ZiiCaNQLeG — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) August 6, 2022