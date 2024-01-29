Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Plans 5-Day Konkan Tour To Energize Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

In a bid to keep the spirits of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and leaders high and strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav Thackeray will embark on a tour to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurga in the first week of February. During his visit, Thackeray will interact with the party MLAs and MPs from the Konkan region, the party’s stronghold. He will also visit Barsu village where people are protesting against a proposed refinery.

In November last year, his son Aaditya had toured the Konkan belt for two days as part of their outreach programme.

Party workers’ convention in Nashik kickstarts election campaign

Last week, on the occasion of late Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary, Thackeray had called a party workers’ convention in Nashik to kickstart his election campaign. Now he has turned his focus towards the Konkan region, where he will hold meetings with office-bearers.

On February 1-2, Thackeray will be in Raigad district and will address rallies at Pen, Alibaug and Roha taluka. On February 4, he will visit Sawantwadi, Kudal, Malvan, Kankavali talukas. During the visit, he will meet party workers at the residence of MLA Vaibhav Naik. Sources said he may also address a rally in support of MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri. A day later, on February 5, Sena chief will be at Barsu, Rajapur, Ratnagiri, Devrukh and Chiplun districts.

Salvi and Naik are on the radar of central agencies

Shiv Sena UBT leaders Salvi and Naik are on the radar of central agencies in corruption cases. Their houses were raided by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both of them have said that they will not leave Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT). Naik is also a strong critic of BJP leader Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane. Despite several attempts by the FPJ, Salvi and MP Vinayak Raut were not reachable.

Thackeray will also direct his party leaders to reach out to people and show them how injustice was done to them by Vidhan Sabha chairman Rahul Narwekar in his recent judgement of the MLA disqualification petition.

Meanwhile, Thackeray has criticised the BJP for taking credit for the Ram Mandir construction. He had also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for questioning the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s contribution in Babri demolition.

Launching more barbs, Thackeray said the BJP keeps asking what the Congress did in 75 years, but now they have to reply “what has Modi done in 10 years”. He advised the PM not to just keep mouthing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but also live up to Lord Ram’s ideals.

Uddhav's itinerary

February 1-2: To address rallies at Pen, Alibaug and Roha taluka.

February 4: To visit Sawantwadi, Kudal, Malvan, Kankavali talukas; to meet party workers at the residence of MLA Vaibhav Naik; to address a rally in support of MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri

February 5: Will visit Barsu, Rajapur, Ratnagiri, Devrukh and Chiplun districts